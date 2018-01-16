

CTV Windsor





Charges against a Windsor man following a fatal hit and run have been dropped.

Derek Wilson, 30, was charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing death when an injured 43-year-old man was discovered on a sidewalk near Little Memphis Cabaret on Tecumseh Road East last April.

Windsor police said Steven Hill was struck by a vehicle and died from his injuries.

Authorities later released a picture of Hill and a surveillance image of a white cube van which was at the scene around the time of collision.

Wilson came forward to police and was later charged, but his lawyer says there was no forensic evidence linking his client to the crime.

Anthony Barile tells CTV Windsor his client, who cooperated with investigators, was relieved when the charge was withdrawn last week.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.