20 Windsor-Essex non-profits to receive Ontario Trillium Foundation funding
Bike Windsor Essex. (Facebook 2019)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The first two rounds of grants from the Ontario Trillium Foundation’s $83 million Resilient Communities Fund were awarded Wednesday.
The money will help organizations like the Downtown Mission and Bike Windsor Essex along with other non-profits to rebuild and recover from the impact of COVID-19.
For the first two rounds, $41 million has been awarded to 486 projects across the province, including 20 from the Windsor-Essex region.
Grants of up to $150,000 are available to pay for mental and physical health supports for staff or volunteers, or to purchase new technology and personal protective equipment.
The fund will also support capital needs such as renovations and facility updates.
Here is a full list of the funding going out to Windsor-Essex organizations:
- Acceptional Riders - $73,200 over 12 months
- Adult Language and Learning - $14,600 over 12 months
- Amherstburg Community Services - $7,200 over 12 months
- Amherstburg Freedom Museum - $23,700 over 9 months
- Bike Windsor Essex - $55,000 over 12 months
- Brain Injury Association of Windsor and Essex County - $69,600 over 12 months
- Community Living Essex County - $150,000 over 12 months
- Essex County Chinese Canadian Association - $110,400 over 9 months
- Family Respite Services Windsor Essex - $62,900 over 12 months
- Leamington and District Half Century Centre Inc. - $5,800 over 3 months
- Life After Fifty - $87,000 over 12 months
- McGregor Columbian Club - $134,700 over 12 months
- Natural Pathways Learning Centre - $73,400 over 12 months
- Park House Museum - $11,900 over 9 months
- Pelee Island Bird Observatory - $90,700 over 12 months
- St. Andrew's Residence - $137,700 over 12 months
- The Downtown Mission- $146,500 over 12 months
- Welcome Centre Shelter for Women - $33,200 over 9 months
- Windsor Jewish Community Centre - $56,600 over 12 months
- Windsor-Essex Transgender and Allied Support - $31,800 over 12 months
The organization is now taking applications for the next round of grants.