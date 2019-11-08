WINDSOR – The City of Windsor is opposed to an application for a retail cannabis store due to its location.

The city received notice from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) that Rose City Cannabis applied to operate the store at 545 Ouellette Ave.

The deadline for Objections/Submissions to the AGCO is Friday.

City council has also directed the city planner to submit all comments provided by city departments and agencies regarding a proposed store to the AGCO. In this case, due to the proposed location, the city is opposed to this application.

Council has directed that the proposed location for any application for a cannabis retail store is to be reviewed by municipal departments in the context of the Municipal Cannabis Policy Statement.

A copy of the submission to the AGCO will be posted to the city’s website so that members of the public are aware of the comments.

Details on the application and comments from the city can be found on the City of Windsor website in the planning section. Other Cannabis related information can be found on the AGCO’s website, wwwagco.ca.