City hosts public information session on Jackson Park Bandshell

The City of Windsor is hosting a public information centre to gather feedback on the future of the historic Jackson Park Bandshell.

Attendees will have the opportunity to provide input and share their vision for the bandshell's future.

Representatives from the City of Windsor will be present to answer questions and gather feedback on the comment sheets provided.

The events take place on Thursday, April 25, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Optimist Community Centre – 1075 Ypres Avenue, Windsor

An online public survey will also be available from Monday, April 22, until Sunday, June 23.

Stakeholders interested in an individual or group meeting with City administration to discuss any specific ideas and opportunities for the future of the bandshell site can contact the Parks Department directly at jacksonparkbandshell@citywindsor.ca by email. Opportunities for stakeholder meetings will be available Wednesday, April 17, through Friday June 21, 2024.

For additional information about this project and the history of the bandshell, please visit the Jackson Park Bandshell page on LetsTalk.CityWindsor.ca.