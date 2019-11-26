AMHERSTBURG -- An Amherstburg councillor is looking for the local development corporation to open its arms to cannabis business.

This stems from an Amherstburg business, 'The Squishy Hippie' which had gone to Ec Dev looking for assistance, but was allegedly told the business wasn't able to apply for the grants.

Councillor Patricia Simone says they didn't qualify because the economic development corporation didn't see the cannabis industry as 'viable'.

Simone sits on the economic development advisory committee.

"Any business that needs assistance, I think there should be avenues and outlets to assist them,” says Simone. “Again, they are providing a service, cannabis is legal. So I think everyone just needs to get on board and help those businesses grow and succeed."

Council agreed to send a letter to the Windsor Essex Economic Development Corporation, urging it to re-visit its policy on grants to cannabis-related businesses.