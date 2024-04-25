Car theft suspect sought on Tecumseh Road

Windsor police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect after a car theft on Tecumseh Road.

On Wednesday at 7:30p.m., a 2013 red Dodge Dart was stolen from the rear parking lot of a business in the 400 block of Tecumseh Rd East.

Police say the vehicle was later involved in a gas theft in Lakeshore.

The suspect is described as white man, between 20-30 years old, with dark hair. At the time of the incident, he wore a dark-coloured Old Navy sweater and grey pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Property Crimes Unit at (519) 255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at (519) 258-TIPS (8477) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.