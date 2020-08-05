WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor International Film Festival is hosting a ‘drive-in style’ community event that will run for two weeks at Riverfront Festival Plaza.

‘WIFF Under the Stars’ takes place from Friday, Aug. 28 to Saturday, Sept. 12 along Windsor’s riverfront.

“We are so thrilled to be able to provide our community with some much-needed escape this summer with a line-up of classic and favourite films to enjoy,” said Vincent Georgie, WIFF’s executive director and chief programmer. “It is all thanks to our great team of volunteers, our sponsors that came to the table with such enthusiasm for this project, and to mayor Dilkens and the members of city council for their commitment to seeing great things happen in our community.”

The event will feature a slate of family-friendly matinees and evening double-features. All patrons must attend in a vehicle and follow all of Ontario’s public health measures.

It’s going to be a great Summer after all. Sincere thanks to Mayor Dilkens and the members of City Council for their tangible support to bring @CityWindsorON a fun event @WindsorFilmFest https://t.co/3fXsnPWrMJ — Vincent Georgie (@VincentGeorgie) August 5, 2020

“We are pleased to keep the spirit of the festival alive with this creative, retro event,” said LiUNA! 625 president Rob Petroni. “WIFF is about community and LiUNA! is proud to be the presenting sponsor of WIFF Under the Stars, an opportunity for fans to enjoy some of their favourite films in a fun setting.”

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available for sale at Windsorfilmfestival.com/underthestars. Matinees are $20/vehicle and evening double-features are $40/vehicle. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the Downtown Farmers Market on Aug. 8, 15 and 22.

Patrons are encouraged to visit the website for more information, including restrictions and public health measures that will be enforced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Forty-two thousand filmgoers attended WIFF last year, experiencing one of Windsor’s most important and vibrant festivals,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “WIFF is vital to our tourism and hospitality sector, and to Windsor’s creative economy. I was disappointed when they had to make the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 festival.”

WIFF organizers announced in June the decision to cancel the 2020 film festival in order to ensure the safety and well-being of patrons, volunteers and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was planned for this November.

Dilkens says the new event shows the organizers’ ability to adapt during the pandemic.

“The WIFF Under the Stars drive-in initiative is a demonstration of innovation at work,” says Dilkens. “I’m proud of council’s support of this current initiative, and of our previous investments in the success of the festival.”

WIFF Under the Stars Schedule:

Friday, August 28th:

DIRTY DANCING (100 mins)

AIR FORCE ONE (120 mins)

Saturday, August 29th:

10:00am: ALADDIN (year: 1992) (91 mins)

DR NO (120 mins)

GOLDFINGER (110 mins)

Sunday, August 30th:

10:00am: FINDING NEMO (100 mins)

A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN (128 mins)

THE IMPOSSIBLE (114 mins)

Monday, August 31st:

10:00am: THE BOXTROLLS (100 mins)

*No evening screenings

Tuesday, September 1st:

INGLOURIOUS BASTERDS (153 mins)

THE BABADOOK (95 mins)

Wednesday, September 2nd:

CHICAGO (113 mins)

THELMA & LOUISE (130 mins)

Thursday, September 3rd:

WHEN HARRY MET SALLY...(95 mins)

SINGLE WHITE FEMALE (107 mins)

Friday, September 4th:

RESERVOIR DOGS (99 mins)

PULP FICTION (178 mins)

Saturday, September 5th:

10:00am: CARS (117 mins)

CRIMSON TIDE (123 mins)

THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS (138 mins)

Sunday, September 6th:

10:00am: RATATOUILLE (111 mins)

THE CUBAN (109 mins)

SHALL WE DANCE? (year: 2004) (106 mins)

Monday, September 7th:

LEGALLY BLONDE (96 mins)

THE THOMAS CROWN AFFAIR (113 mins)

Tuesday, September 8th:

JOHN WICK (102 mins)

JOHN WICK 2 (122 mins)

Wednesday, September 9th:

THE HAND THAT ROCKS THE CRADLE (107 mins)

THE OTHERS (104 mins)

Thursday, September 10th:

SPACEBALLS (97 mins)

GROUNDHOG DAY (101 mins)

Friday, September 11th:

SISTER ACT (100 mins)

21 JUMP STREET (110 mins)

Saturday, September 12th:

10:00am: TOY STORY (81 mins)

KILL BILL VOL 1 (112 mins)

KILL BILL VOL 2 (138 mins)