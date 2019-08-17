

Ricardo Veneza, CTV Windsor





The two other candidates seeking the federal Liberal nomination in Windsor West say they are putting the party first.

Political heavyweight Sandra Pupatello made it official Friday, by announcing her intentions seek the nomination.

Pupatello will go up against Hsiao d'Ailly and Melinda Munro.

d'Ailly is an associate professor of Social Development Studies at the University of Waterloo. She released a statement to CTV Windsor Friday.

"As one of the green lit candidates for the Liberal nomination in Windsor West, I have been working hard connecting with local communities in the past few months in preparation for the upcoming nomination contest," said d'Ailly, who also expressed concern at some of the media coverage.

d'Ailly said many of the stories from news outlets failed to mention Pupatello is not yet a nominated Liberal candidate, calling it "very troubling and disappointing."

Munro is the owner of a consulting firm in Windsor, specializing in government efficiency and effectiveness.

Munro tells CTV News she is considering her options now that Pupatello has entered the nomination race, and she will speak to her supporters.

"At the end of the day here, what we want is when this election is over, on October 22, there is a Liberal in the seat for Windsor West," says Munro. "The question we have within our own party is who's that going to be."

Officials from the Liberal Riding Association in Windsor West say the hope to hold a nomination meeting before the end of the month.

Whoever wins the Liberal nomination would be up against incumbent New Democrat MP Brian Masse, Henry Lau of the Conservatives, and Darryl Burrell of the People’s Party of Canada.

The federal election will be held Oct. 21.