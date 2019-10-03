A Windsor man faces several sex-related charges after police allege he tried to lure young girls in Tecumseh.

The OPP say they investigated two incidents in August and one in June, where four young girls walking in the town were approached by a man in a black SUV and were sexually propositioned.

The victims reported their interactions to their parents who contacted police.

Jeffrey Muxlow, 31, of Windsor was arrested and charged with four counts of invitation to sexual touching.

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 17.