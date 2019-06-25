

CTV Windsor





After a disputed nomination, Henry Lau has been named the Conservative Party candidate in the Windsor West riding for the upcoming federal election.

Lau narrowly defeated Rinku Shah for the party’s nomination in the riding on June 9.

The results were so close, Shah requested a review of the results by the party at its national headquarters.

The review has concluded and confirmed Lau’s victory as the Conservative candidate in Windsor West for the election set for October 21.

Lau has previsouly run for the party in 2015 and ran in the provincial election for the Progressive Cosnervative party in 2014, in each occassion failing to win election.