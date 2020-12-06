WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Sunday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 3,988 confirmed cases of the virus, including 3,466 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of the new cases:

2 are close contacts of a confirmed case

1 is community acquired

45 cases are still being investigated

There are 459 active cases. The WECHU says one case previously reported did not meet case definition Saturday and was excluded.

According to the WECHU website 28 people are in the hospital with the virus including seven who are in the ICU.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex is now 83. Fifty-six deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

There are now 21 active outbreaks in the region.

There’s a total of nine workplace outbreaks, six long-term care outbreaks — one long-term care home had its outbreak rescinded Sunday, one community outbreak, three school outbreaks and two hospital outbreaks.