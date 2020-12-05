WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two Windsor businesses have been added to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s list of possible COVID-19 exposures on Saturday.

WECHU says there was a possible risk of exposure at the A&W at 3090 Dougall Avenue, in Windsor and the Footlocker in Devonshire Mall.

The dates of possible exposure at A&W are Nov, 21 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Nov. 24, 26, and 27 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The dates of possible exposure at Footlocker are listed as Nov. 27 from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Nov. 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The health unit says it will reach out directly to anyone identified as a high-risk close contact of a confirmed case to provide further instructions.

The WECHU lists locations open to the public where a positive case of COVID-19 worked/visited/attended during their infectious period when it is determined there was a risk of public exposure, and the health unit is not able to contact everyone who may have been exposed

The potential exposures listed on the page are considered low risk, however as a precaution the WECHU asks anyone who visited any of the locations on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

CTV News is reaching out to both businesses for comment.