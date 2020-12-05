WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports another person has died related to COVID-19.

A man in his 80s in the community has passed away.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex is now 83. Fifty-six deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

WECHU says there are 80 new cases of the virus reported on Saturday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 3,941 confirmed cases of the virus, including 3,431 people who have recovered.

Saturday marks the highest number of single-day new cases in Windsor-Essex in the second wave of the pandemic.

Here’s the breakdown of the new cases:

9 are close contacts of a confirmed case

2 are community acquired

2 are migrant workers

1 case is a healthcare worker

66 cases are still being investigated

There are 427 active cases. According to the WECHU website 21 people are in hospital receiving acute care and another seven are in the ICU.

Outbreaks

WECHU reported two new outbreaks on Saturday including a long-term care home and workplace. There are now 22 active outbreaks in the region.

There’s a total of nine workplace outbreaks, seven long-term care outbreaks, one community outbreak, three school outbreaks and two hospital outbreaks.