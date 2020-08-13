LONDON, ONT. -- The Windsor–Essex Catholic District School Board passed a balanced budget for the upcoming school year.

Trustees passed the $304.6-million budget with $1.1-million in provincial funding to cover additional COVID-19 costs.

Board Chair Fulvio Valentinis expects the provincial government’s share to deal with COVID-19 to increase to cover unforeseen expenses.

“There’s a tremendous amount of uncertainty” says Valentinis. He says the staff is working to get information out to parents as quickly as they receive it, but some provincial plans need to be finalized.

Administration is expecting enrollment to increase by 125 students, which will result in $1.2-million in additional revenue. However, international student enrollment is expected to drop in half causing a loss in revenue by nearly $855,000 for the school year.