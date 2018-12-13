

CTV Windsor





Gary McNamara has been the mayor of Tecumseh, the president of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario and the deputy warden for the county of Essex. But now, he can finally add warden to that list.

McNamara was elected warden Wednesday night at the inaugural meeting of Essex County Council.

“Essex County is in an excellent position thanks to the hard work of the previous council and I’m keen to keep the momentum going,” said McNamara. “I thank my colleagues for their support and I look forward to working with them over the next four years.”

McNamara has been sitting on Tecumseh’s town council since 1991. He was elected deputy mayor in 1998 and served the first of his five consecutive terms as mayor in 2003.

McNamara replaces long-time warden Tom Bain. Who served two terms in the position from 2011 to 2018.

Kingsville mayor Nelson Santos, also a former warden, will serve as deputy warden of Essex County.