

CTV Windsor





The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has issued 16 layoff notices to teachers.

Board officials confirmed the news on Friday for the 2019-2020 school year.

That is on top of the surplus notices that were handed out in April.

However, board spokesperson Stephen Fields says notices have become part of the routine staffing process as administration contends with fluctuating enrollment numbers for the next school year.

Fields expects the teachers will be called back with new job postings, as has been the case in the last two years when they issued 26 layoff notices.

"We're confident there's going to be a number of new positions that are going to be posted as a result of some of the surplus notices that went out,” Fields told AM800 News.

The news follows an announcement earlier this month from the Greater Essex County District School Board that a number of positons with the OSSTF Educational Support Staff (ESS) and Professional Student Services Personnel (PSSP) bargaining units would be eliminated in order to balance the budget.

In April, the public school board announced nearly 100 teachers received redundancy notices.

The Lambton Kent District School Board (LKDSB) also announced in April that 111 full-time equivalent teachers received layoff notices.

School boards across Ontario have said the Progressive Conservative government’s move to larger class sizes will mean job losses.