LONDON, ONT. -- Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The agency says residents should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions.

It has also issued a winter weather travel advisory for Chatham-Kent.

According to Environment Canada, a narrow band of moderate to heavy snow extending from lower Michigan across Wallaceburg to Thamesville will sink slowly southward across Chatham-Kent Sunday evening.

Only a couple of centimeters of snow is expected but visibility may be reduced to less than 500 metres.

The snow should leave the area by 8 p.m.