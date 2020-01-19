Weather advisory in effect for Windsor-Essex & Chatham-Kent
The first major snowfall of the winter in Windsor, Ont., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2018. (Alana Hadadean / CTV Windsor)
LONDON, ONT. -- Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
The agency says residents should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions.
It has also issued a winter weather travel advisory for Chatham-Kent.
According to Environment Canada, a narrow band of moderate to heavy snow extending from lower Michigan across Wallaceburg to Thamesville will sink slowly southward across Chatham-Kent Sunday evening.
Only a couple of centimeters of snow is expected but visibility may be reduced to less than 500 metres.
The snow should leave the area by 8 p.m.