

CTV Windsor





Windsor’s mayor is reminding others to lock their car door at night, after sharing a video of a personal vehicle break-in.

Drew Dilkens posted the security camera video of the incident on social media on Wednesday .

“Rule of thumb - lock your car door at night,” Dilkens wrote. “Sometimes we forget. Then a thief stops-by at 3am.”

A man in the video walks up the driveway and checks the doors, discovering one is unlocked. The video then shows the alleged thief rummaging through the car for about a minute and a half before leaving with a bag of items.

He’s asking if anyone recognizes the man.