Windsor mayor posts video of break-in after forgetting to lock car
Mayor Drew Dilkens posted a security video on his social media pages. (Drew Dilkens / Facebook)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 1:44PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 17, 2019 2:03PM EDT
Windsor’s mayor is reminding others to lock their car door at night, after sharing a video of a personal vehicle break-in.
Drew Dilkens posted the security camera video of the incident on social media on Wednesday .
“Rule of thumb - lock your car door at night,” Dilkens wrote. “Sometimes we forget. Then a thief stops-by at 3am.”
A man in the video walks up the driveway and checks the doors, discovering one is unlocked. The video then shows the alleged thief rummaging through the car for about a minute and a half before leaving with a bag of items.
He’s asking if anyone recognizes the man.