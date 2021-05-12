Advertisement
County Road 42 reopens in Belle River after collision
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Wednesday, May 12, 2021 8:04PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, May 13, 2021 8:36AM EDT
Police, paramedics and fire crews were on scene of a collision on County Road 42 in Belle River, Ont. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (Dan Cress/CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP, paramedics and fire crews were on the scene of a collision in Belle River Wednesday night.
Around 7:25 p.m. police were detouring traffic at County Road 42 and Belle River Road due to the crash.
Photos to show a heavily damaged vehicle in the middle of the intersection.
OPP say one person was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
County Road 42 was closed for several hours, but reopened Wednesday night.
