Land acquisition for Gordie Howe bridge recognized with national award
A conceptual drawing of a cable-stayed bridge, which will be the design of the new Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor and Detroit. (Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, March 22, 2019 2:30PM EDT
The effort to buy land for the new Gordie Howe International Bridge connecting Windsor and Detroit has earned a national award.
At the American Council of Engineering Companies’ 52nd annual Engineering Excellence Awards, Beam, Longest and Neff, LLC of Wixom, Michigan earned a National Recognition Award for exemplary engineering achievement in overseeing property acquisition for the new bridge.
The firm developed a plan to buy the nearly 300 occupied land parcels needed for the multi-billion-dollar project.
In a news release from the ACEC, the firm was recognized for managing “countless complexities” including developing environmental hazard remediation and large-scale demolition work within lived-in neighbourhoods.
The bridge project is expected to cost $5.7 billion. The targeted opening date is in 2024.