WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say a man has died after a motorcycle and vehicle crashed in Amherstburg.

Windsor police say it took place on Wednesday, Nov. 4 around 5:30 p.m. Officers responded to the collision at the intersection of County Road 20 (Front Road North) and Kingsbridge Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found a damaged automobile and motorcycle. The driver of the vehicle was on scene and had not been injured. Police say the driver of the motorcycle was lying near the motorcycle and was found to be suffering from potentially life-threatening-injuries.

The motorcyclist was transported to hospital for medical assessment.

On Sunday, police say the man sadly succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

This incident has now been classified as a fatal motor vehicle collision.

The case remains an active investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.