WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have identified the victim in a fatal single vehicle crash near Thamesville Saturday, the investigation is ongoing.

Robert Miller, 51, of Bothwell has been identified as the driver and lone occupant in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Police responded to the collision Saturday around 10 p.m. on Smoke Line near Huffs Side Road.

Police say Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Members of the Chatham-Kent Police offer their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Miller,” police said in a news release.

The collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Josh Flikweert at joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.