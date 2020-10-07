WINDSOR, ONT. -- Border officers and police seized about $2.7 million worth of suspected methamphetamine and arrested a Brampton man at the Ambassador Bridge.

The Canada Border Services Agency and Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Wednesday the seizure totaled about 21 kilograms of the drug.

“Our border services officers in Southern Ontario continue to protect Canadians and ensure that we keep narcotics out of our communities,” said Christine Durocher CBSA regional director general. “We work in partnership with the RCMP to stop the importation of illicit drugs at our borders.”

On Sept. 22, a commercial truck entered Canada through the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor and was referred for a secondary examination. During the examination, border services officers say they discovered a duffel bag filled with packages of suspected meth.

The CBSA arrested the driver and seized the suspected narcotics. The RCMP attended and took custody of the subject as well as the evidence. The investigation is ongoing.

Jaspreet Singh, 29, is charged with importation of Scheduled I substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Singh’s next scheduled court date is on Thursday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

“During these unprecedented times, our O Division RCMP Border Integrity detachments continue to work closely with our Canada Border Services Agency partners to secure our borders and to ensure the safety of our communities,” said RCMP Superintendent Shawn Boudreau.