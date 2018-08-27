Windsor police say a 20-year-old man has died following a downtown shooting.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Ouellette Avenue on Monday around 2:40 a.m.

Information was then received that one person had been shot, and that numerous people were scattering from the scene.

Officers arrived and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The male was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers contained the scene in the area of Ouellette Avenue and University Avenue and launched an investigation.

Several witnesses were interviewed.

The Windsor Police Service Forensic Identification Unit is processing the scene.

Police say a woman was located on scene who had a non-life-threatening injury. She was transported to hospital for treatment.

The Major Crimes Branch is actively investigation this incident.

Investigators later learned that the adult male victim succumbed to his injuries, and the investigation was classified as a homicide.

The deceased male has been identified as a 20-year-old man from Windsor, who has contacts to the Greater Toronto Area.

The injured female has been identified as a 19-year-old Windsor resident.

Police say initial investigation indicates that two men approached the male victim. A firearm was produced and discharged multiple times, according to police.

Officers say the 19-year-old female victim was an acquaintance of the male victim and appeared to be injured as a result of the attack on the male.

Investigators believe this homicide was a targeted incident.

The two adult male suspects fled the scene on foot northbound on Ouellette Avenue towards Chatham Street.

The investigation is in the initial stages. Investigators are interested in speaking with any witnesses who may not yet have spoken to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.