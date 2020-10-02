WINDSOR, ONT. -- The University of Windsor is looking for feedback and suggestions on the renaming of a residence building in response a petition calling for the name John A. Macdonald to be removed.

University president and vice-chancellor Dr. Robert Gordon started the process to review the name of Macdonald Hall after concerns were raised.

“As elsewhere in Canada, the University acknowledges Macdonald’s involvement and support of the residential school system and its impact on ethnic and racialized groups, and in particular, First Nations, Métis and Inuit,” the UWindsor website requesting feedback states.

A committee made up of students, faculty, staff and alumni has been formed with Diane Rawlings, department head of residence services as chair. The committee will invite submissions and feedback through a consultation process with and outside the University committee.

The committee will then report its findings to the Board of Directors.

The university announced in June it would be reviewing all building names across campus.

The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, Oct.28.