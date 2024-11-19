TWEPI offering free digital Holiday Lights Pass and a chance to win

A Holiday Lights Pass is up for grabs from Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI).

The digital pass will give you a magical holiday experience, taking you to Bright Lights Windsor at Jackson Park (Nov. 29 through Jan. 7), Amherstburg River Lights Winter Festival at Kings Navy Yard Park and Toddy Jones Park (open until Jan. 7), Kingsville Fantasy of Lights at Lakeside Park (open until Jan. 2) and LaSalle Holiday Lights Heritage Nights at the LaSalle Civic Centre (Nov. 22 through Jan. 5).

“There is nothing more magical during the holiday season than creating memories at the light festivals, setting the perfect venue for a great family photo, experience the outdoors and now the chance to win with the Holiday Lights Pass,” said Gordon Orr, CEO of TWEPI.

“The Holiday Lights Pass will incentive users to explore more areas of our region whether they are a visitor planning a trip to the region, or a local taking their visiting family and friends out to experience some holiday magic.”

Orr said the tool gives more information on who visits the festivals. He added there’s a chance to win a $500 shopping spree with Devonshire Mall.

If you would like to participate in the holiday experience, you can register for the Holiday Lights Pass here.

To earn entries, you must register for the pass, check in at a light festival to receive an entry and check in at more light festivals or upload a photo of the lights for bonus entries.

According to TWEPI, the pass uses GPS technology, which makes it possible for users to check in through their phone. No downloads are needed.

The bonus entries you can get are:

Checking in at two light festivals: One entry

Check in at a third light festival: One bonus entry

Check in at all four light festivals: Five bonus entries

Load a photo from the light festival: One bonus entry per photo

The contest runs until Jan. 7. One lucky participant will win the Devonshire Mall gift card. There will also be a weekly bonus draw for $50 in prizes until Dec. 27.

More details are available here.