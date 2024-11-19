WINDSOR
    18-year-old man arrested after gunpoint robbery: Windsor police

    A Windsor police cruiser sits outside of headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, June 24, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) A Windsor police cruiser sits outside of headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, June 24, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    Windsor police say they have nabbed an 18-year-old man after a gunpoint robbery in west Windsor.

    Officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 600 block of Church Street on Sunday, just before 11:30 p.m.

    Police say they determined that a 23-year-old man was approached by the suspect, who brandished a firearm, falsely claimed to be a police officer, and threatened the victim before fleeing the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

    The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

    Shortly before midnight, officers found the vehicle at the intersection of Parent Avenue and Erie Street, where it had collided with a parked car. Following the crash, the suspect fled on foot.

    After a brief foot pursuit, police arrested the suspect in the 1100 block of Parent Avenue. During the arrest, officers say they recovered a loaded semi-automatic handgun and seized approximately 10 grams of suspected cocaine.

    The teen has been charged with the following:

    • Robbery with an offensive weapon
    • False representation of a peace officer
    • Pointing a firearm
    • Possession of a firearm without a licence
    • Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm
    • Possessing a weapon for committing an offence
    • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
    • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
    • Possession of a prohibited weapon without a licence
    • Possession of a scheduled substance for trafficking
    • Possession of a firearm while prohibited

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

