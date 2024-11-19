WINDSOR
Windsor

    • What’s the proposed option for peace fountain replacement?

    Peace fountain in Windsor, Ont. (Source:City of Windsor) Peace fountain in Windsor, Ont. (Source:City of Windsor)
    Share

    The fate of the Charles Brooks Memorial Peace Fountain is coming back to Windsor city council.

    Council will be asked to approve an option to replace the popular fountain in Reaume Park near Riverside Drive and Pillette Road.

    There were Two replacement options proposed at the end of July:

    Option 1: A floating fountain which would be a scaled down version of the previous fountain and would be removed in the winter at a total estimated cost of $10.5-million

    Option 2: A land-based fountain with a total price tag of $18.8-million.

    It was deferred and now administration is recommending council approve option 1.

    Option 1 would see $9-million in construction costs with an additional $1.5-million to allow for site storage at Reaume Park in the winter.

    The fountain was first installed in 1978 and has undergone several repairs over the years.

    Depending on council approval and detailed design, planning could start later this year, with tendering anticipated in 2025, and construction to start in early 2026. The new fountain would be expected to open the following year in 2027.

    The new floating fountain design includes LED lighting, controls for display, and will propel water up to 21 meters, or 70 feet, in the air.

    Council is expected to discuss the fountain at the next meeting on Nov. 25 at 10 a.m.

    ~ With files from AM800 News.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toddler dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.

    A 40-year-old woman is facing charges in the death of a toddler who was found without vital signs in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home last year. Niagara regional police say officers found the two-year-old child after they were called to a home on Nov. 21, 2023.

    E. coli: Carrots recalled in Canada

    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has posted a recall for both baby and whole organic carrot brands sold at multiple grocery stores due to E. coli contamination.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News