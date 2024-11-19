What’s the proposed option for peace fountain replacement?

The fate of the Charles Brooks Memorial Peace Fountain is coming back to Windsor city council.

Council will be asked to approve an option to replace the popular fountain in Reaume Park near Riverside Drive and Pillette Road.

There were Two replacement options proposed at the end of July:

Option 1: A floating fountain which would be a scaled down version of the previous fountain and would be removed in the winter at a total estimated cost of $10.5-million

Option 2: A land-based fountain with a total price tag of $18.8-million.

It was deferred and now administration is recommending council approve option 1.

Option 1 would see $9-million in construction costs with an additional $1.5-million to allow for site storage at Reaume Park in the winter.

The fountain was first installed in 1978 and has undergone several repairs over the years.

Depending on council approval and detailed design, planning could start later this year, with tendering anticipated in 2025, and construction to start in early 2026. The new fountain would be expected to open the following year in 2027.

The new floating fountain design includes LED lighting, controls for display, and will propel water up to 21 meters, or 70 feet, in the air.

Council is expected to discuss the fountain at the next meeting on Nov. 25 at 10 a.m.

~ With files from AM800 News.