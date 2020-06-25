WINDSOR, ONT. -- The University of Windsor will review all its building names across its campus following the launch of a petition calling for the name of Canada’s first prime minister to be stripped from a residence hall.

On Thursday, a statement from the university committed to a review of campus building names with the final decision resting with the university’s board of governors.

In the university’s statement, it notes buildings should carry names of “individuals and organizations who reflect our institutional values and priorities.”

According to the statement, the review will include discussions with students, faculty, staff and alumni.

A change.org petition has been circulating online, calling for the removal the name ‘Sir John A. Macdonald’ from the Macdonald Hall building, named for Canada’s first prime minister and one of the fathers of confederation.

The statement from the university points to the fall as the earliest time the board will be able to meet to review the Macdonald Hall situation, along with other campus building names.