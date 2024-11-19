A.J. Croce brings legendary music of Jim Croce to Caesars Windsor

A.J. Croce will be bringing the music of his late father Jim Croce to Caesars Windsor in the spring.

He will perform on Friday, March 28 at 8 p.m.

A.J. Croce is a Billboard charting singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and performer. He started playing piano as a small child and toured with B.B. King at just 18. The Nashville-based artist has since collaborated and performed with legends and luminaries across a wide expanse of genres (Willie Nelson, Ray Charles, and Leon Russell).

A.J. Croce’s 10 albums have all charted on Top 40, Blues, Americana, Jazz, College, and Radio 1, and he has landed 22 singles on a variety of Top 20 charts. On Nov. 14, A.J. dropped his new track worldwide titled, “Complications of Love,” written by himself and Gary Nicholson, and produced by Shooter Jennings. More new music will be released in the New Year.

Croce Plays Croce is a special night of music featuring a complete set of classics by A.J.’s late father Jim Croce, some of his own tunes, and songs that influenced him and his father.

The event features hit songs such as “Operator,” “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” “Time in a Bottle,” “Rapid Roy (The Stock Car Boy),” and “Lovers Cross,”.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. Ticket purchases can be made on caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca.