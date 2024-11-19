WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Place of worship to place of learning? New effort to repurpose St. Joachim church

    St. Joachim church in St. Joachim, Ont. (Source: National Trust for Canada) St. Joachim church in St. Joachim, Ont. (Source: National Trust for Canada)
    A group of residents are set to ask Lakeshore council to spend $120,000 to establish a Francophone museum and library in the church which has been closed for 24 years.

    A not-for-profit called “927 St. Joachim L’Association” wants support from council; both on paper and financial.

    According to a news release, Stoney Point Solar Inc. has already given the Diocese of London $120,000 to preserve the “heritage site”.

    The association is hoping council will match that contribution through “community benefit reserves”.

    According to Paul Mullins, spokesperson for the association, the church hasn’t had hydro for 24 years and has had up to two inches of water in the basement.

    Mullins hopes to restore the church and transform it into a francophone “public amenity” including a museum, a performing arts centre and a library.

    They will present their report to council Tuesday.

    According to the municipality, the property is protected under the Ontario Heritage Act.

