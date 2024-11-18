WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Walker Road reopens after 'very serious' crash

    Police were called to Walker Road and Niagara Street in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor) Police were called to Walker Road and Niagara Street in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)
    Windsor police have reopened a section of Walker Road after a "very serious" crash.

    Police were called to Walker and Niagara Street at 2:47 p.m. on Monday.

    “This is a very serious collision with injuries,” said Const. Bianca Jackson.

    Officers closed Walker from Wyandotte Street to Ottawa Street for an extended period of time due to the collision.

