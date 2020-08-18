WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have charged two men with assault after separate incidents in Chatham.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a physical altercation outside an establishment on King Street West.

Through investigation, police say they learned that the man pushed the victim, causing him to fall backwards and hit his head on the sidewalk.

The alleged victim, a 39-year-old Dover Township man was transported by ambulance to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance and transferred to Windsor for medical attention.

The 28-year-old Chatham man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

In a second separate case Monday night, police responded to a disturbance on King Street East.

Police say the man attempted to punch another man and then made stabbing gestures towards the man while holding a wooden stick.

Offices located the man and the wooden stick carved with a sharp tip was seized.

A 47-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon.

He was released pending a future court date of Sept. 16.