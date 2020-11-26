WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 30-old-man who was stopped by Windsor police for not wearing a helmet while driving an e-bike was arrested Wednesday on outstanding warrants.

Police say around 1:25 p.m. officers observed the man and stopped him in relation to the infraction. It was then, police learned the driver had outstanding warrants. He was arrested without incident.

After further investigation, officers found a quantity of U.S. currency in the man’s possession which investigation revealed was counterfeit.

Also found on the suspect was property later determined to have been stolen.

Dawson Challoner, a 30-year-old man from Windsor, is charged with possession of counterfeit money and two counts of possessing stolen property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.