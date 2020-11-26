WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say a 24-year-old man has been arrested for “distribution of intimate images”.

Officers executed a search warrant for electronic devices at a home in Chatham on Wednesday.

The man was arrested and his cell phones and laptop were seized. Police say they also seized a baggie containing 26 grams of cocaine.

The man was released with conditions and is required to attend court on Jan. 14, 2021.