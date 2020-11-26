Advertisement
Man arrested for 'distribution of intimate images' in Chatham: police
Published Thursday, November 26, 2020 10:35AM EST
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say a 24-year-old man has been arrested for “distribution of intimate images”.
Officers executed a search warrant for electronic devices at a home in Chatham on Wednesday.
The man was arrested and his cell phones and laptop were seized. Police say they also seized a baggie containing 26 grams of cocaine.
The man was released with conditions and is required to attend court on Jan. 14, 2021.