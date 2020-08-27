WINDSOR, ONT. -- The federal and provincial governments are giving a Wheatley fish company $75,000 to promote sales in Michigan and Minnesota.

John O’s Foods Inc. is getting the money to execute an export marketing plan to promote whitefish sales in the two states through trade shows, in order to diversify revenue sources and increase competitiveness, according to a release from the province on Thursday.

"Our food processors are an integral part of our province's economic recovery from this outbreak," said Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Ernie Hardeman. "By investing in this sector, we are helping our homegrown processors become more competitive, more innovative and better positioned to keep supplying safe, quality foods for domestic and international markets."

The governments are providing more than $5.4 million through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership to help food processing businesses improve food safety, increase labour productivity and enable better access to markets.

Officials say these strategic investments will support more than 75 projects across Ontario and strengthen the province's crucial agri-food supply chain.

"Targeted investments into the innovation of our food processors such as these ensure our food supply chain remains strong and competitive for years to come," said Neil Ellis, parliamentary secretary to the federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. "This is about serving our communities from both levels of government, helping to give a boost to our local food businesses and address some of the challenges around labour we are seeing right now."

A list of approved projects is posted online.