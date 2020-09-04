WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is in the process of recruiting 19 nurses to work with local schools.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the 19 nurses are allotted by the Ministry of Health to the local health unit based on size.

“Our health unit is already in the process of recruiting the school nurses that were allotted to us by the ministry,” says Ahmed. “The exact role and details are still being worked at in terms of how they will support the schools.”

Ahmed says they are trying to fill the positions as soon as possible.

“Recruiting 19 nurses in such a short period of time, it’s not easy,” he added. “We need to go through the complete HR process.”

They already have some school nurses that are currently working in the health unit. Ahmed says if needed, they will deploy those nurses.