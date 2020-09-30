WINDSOR, ONT. -- A stay-at-home dad from Blenheim abandoned his shopping cart in the grocery store, rushed to his car and started to weep after discovering he had won the only winning ticket for the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot.

Adrian Olmstead, 44, won the jackpot from the April 14 draw. He says he phoned his mom while still in the grocery store parking lot who heard him crying and was instantly worried — only to be shocked at the news he would give.

“I went into the local grocery store, saw there was no one at the Ticket Checker and checked four tickets in my pocket,” Olmstead said at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “From the first three tickets I only had a Free Play but when I scanned the fourth ticket, I saw ‘Big Winner’ and thought I saw $70,000 flashing. I checked it a few more times and was stunned to realize it was $70 million!”

The father of two rushed out of the store and went into his truck to make the call and let her know of the life-changing fortune he’d just discovered he won.

“I told her, ‘These are tears of joy Mom because I just won $70 million with LOTTO MAX!’ I had to repeat myself a few times because she was in shock,” Olmstead said. “But when reality sunk in, my mom, who never swears, yelled a few expletives!”

He said he spend quite a bit of time talking with his mom about the incredible amount of money and what the future has in store, “she went into ‘mom mode’ and started giving me some advice about how to navigate this life-changing event.”

Olmstead took his time before coming forward to claim the ticket, wanting to ensure he had the best advice on how to handle the winnings and how it would impact the lives of his family.

“My priority is that we live a good life, but I want to raise my children to know the value of a dollar, understand the meaning of hard work and to teach them how to provide for themselves when they are adults,” he said.

Olmstead says he plans to buy a new home with plenty of land for his children to play and will take care of his mother.

He also wants to splurge on a few “toys” for the family such as an RV to travel across Canada and get a new fishing boat for those adventures.

He also “reluctantly admitted” he would like to buy himself a “fast car” as a special treat.

“The most important thing to me has always been to provide for my family,” Olmstead said. “I can now do that in ways I never dreamed of before. This money can even ensure a good fortune for my future grandchildren.”

The winning ticket was purchased at the Petro Canada/Double Seven Gas Bar on Chatham Street in Blenheim.