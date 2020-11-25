WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 25-year-old Windsor man is facing several charges after police seized a loaded gun, fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine.

Police say the estimated street value of the drugs seized is over $154,000.

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit launched an investigation surrounding suspected trafficking of illicit drugs in October.

During the course of the investigation, a suspect and two involved residences were identified.

On Tuesday at 4 p.m., a man was located and arrested without incident in the 800 block of Campbell Avenue.

Police say a quantity of illicit drugs was located in possession of the suspect and a large quantity of Canadian currency was located inside the vehicle being driven by the suspect.

Judicial authorization to search the two involved residences were applied for and granted. The search warrants were executed at the residences in the 500 block of Sandison Street and the 300 block of Church Street.

Police seized a large quantity of currency and illicit drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine during the investigation.

A loaded firearm was also located and seized.

As a result of the searches, investigators have seized:

Approximately 291 grams of fentanyl

Approximately 353 grams of cocaine

Approximately 9 grams of crack cocaine

Canadian currency totaling over $17,000

Police say the amount of fentanyl seized is equivalent to over 2,600 individual average doses of the drug which have now been taken off the streets of Windsor.