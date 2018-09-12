

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent OPP say a tractor trailer rear ended a vehicle in a fiery crash on Highway 401 near Kenesserie Road.

Police responded to the multi-vehicle collision on around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Stations 10 & 11 on scene at a serious MVC westbound lanes of the #401 at Orford and Kenesserie pic.twitter.com/2W4xrDNbtU — CK Fire Department (@ckfiredept) September 12, 2018

Investigation revealed traffic had stopped on Highway 401 in the end queue while entering the construction zone.

Police say a westbound tractor trailer failed to stop and collided into the rear of a stopped tractor trailer causing it to collide with a third tractor trailer.

Officers say the third tractor trailer then collided into the rear of a motor vehicle.

As a result of the collision, the first and second tractor trailers caught on fire and suffered extensive damage.

One of the drivers of the tractor trailer suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital.

Police say charges are pending against the driver of the tractor trailer.

Highway 401 is expected to be closed for approximately four hours to allow for clean-up of the scene.