WindsorEats.com founder Adriano Ciotoli says it’s a sad day in the city’s culinary scene.

He says three popular restaurants have closed their doors. Snack Bar-B-Q, Downtown Pizza Co. and Good Neighbour have all shut down, weeks after the sudden death of well-known and respected businessman and owner Mark Boscariol.

Ciotoli says details are still few and far between as to how the decision was reached.

Boscariol passed away on July 26 at age 51.