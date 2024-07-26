WINDSOR
Windsor

    No impaired drivers detected after 480 vehicles checked in RIDE program

    A Windsor police R.I.D.E program in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Nov.24, 2017. (Courtesy Windsor police) A Windsor police R.I.D.E program in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Nov.24, 2017. (Courtesy Windsor police)
    Windsor police say no impaired drivers were detected after 480 vehicles were checked in a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere program.

    Members of the Traffic Enforcement Unit and the OPP teamed up to conduct the R.I.D.E. program in the 600 block of Cabana Road East and on Matchette Road.

    Here are the results:

    • A total of 480 vehicles were checked in both areas
    • No impairments were detected
    • No tests were issued to drivers.

    As the weekend kicks off, officers are reminding residents to never consume illegal drugs or alcohol when driving.

