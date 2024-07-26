No impaired drivers detected after 480 vehicles checked in RIDE program

Windsor police say no impaired drivers were detected after 480 vehicles were checked in a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere program.

Members of the Traffic Enforcement Unit and the OPP teamed up to conduct the R.I.D.E. program in the 600 block of Cabana Road East and on Matchette Road.

Here are the results:

A total of 480 vehicles were checked in both areas

No impairments were detected

No tests were issued to drivers.

As the weekend kicks off, officers are reminding residents to never consume illegal drugs or alcohol when driving.