Former Spitfires head coach Bob Jones dies after battle with ALS

The Windsor Spitfires have confirmed to CTV News that former head coach Bob Jones has died after a battle with ALS.

Jones was 54 years old.

Jones was in his fourth season with the Senators acting as assistant coach when he was diagnosed. He went public with the diagnosis in January 2023.

Jones has spent eight years with the Windsor Spitfires, where he won two Memorial Cup Championships in 2009 and 2010 as an associate coach.

He is survived by his wife, Paige, and their two children, Blake and Brianna.

Details about funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

—With files from CTV News Ottawa’s Ted Raymond