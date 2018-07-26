CTV News has learned a well-known Windsor businessman has died.

Mark Boscariol owns Good Neighbour in Walkerville and Snackbar-B-Q and Downtown Pizza Co. in the city’s core.

“This is a devastating blow to his wife and son his entire family and the Windsor community,” says Larry Horwitz, chair of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association.

According to his Facebook page, Boscariol was 51 years old.

Many Windsorites took to social media to offer tributes and condolences: