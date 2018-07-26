

CTV Windsor





CTV News has learned a well-known Windsor businessman has died.

Mark Boscariol owns Good Neighbour in Walkerville and Snackbar-B-Q and Downtown Pizza Co. in the city’s core.

“This is a devastating blow to his wife and son his entire family and the Windsor community,” says Larry Horwitz, chair of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association.

According to his Facebook page, Boscariol was 51 years old.

Many Windsorites took to social media to offer tributes and condolences:

I miss Mark Boscariol already. The King of Downtown Windsor is gone. This photo is of the many happy times at WIFF together, with Mark and Nick Shields. We will honour you, my friend. @WindsorFilmFest @WindsorStar @AM800News @CBCWindsor @snapdWindsor @CTVWindsor @DWBIA #Windsor pic.twitter.com/jnwtifsvza — Vincent Georgie (@VincentGeorgie) July 26, 2018

Windsor has lost a hero — (((Jon Liedtke))) (@jonliedtke) July 26, 2018

Hearing nothing but shock and praise for downtown booster Mark Boscariol. “This is a devastating blow to his wife & son his entire family & the Windsor community,” says Larry Horwitz of the Downtown Windsor BIA @CTVWindsor @DWBIA https://t.co/QJnyKqG2i9 — Rich Garton (@RichGartonCTV) July 26, 2018