'Mourning as a community': The lasting legacy of Lakeshore Councillor Paddy Byrne

The flags across Lakeshore are at half-mast as the community mourns a champion.

Municipal Coun. Patrick “Paddy” Byrne died in hospital Thursday, surrounded by family, after suffering a heart attack Sunday evening.

“I will always remember him as, as a helper, as the person who was standing on the sidelines cheering me on,” said Chris Byrne, Paddy’s son.

Byrne was 71 years old.

Chris said his father never let age slow him down, “He reffed soccer on Saturday for games here on these fields. Then he reffed three games on Sunday and then went into the hospital with a heart attack.”

The Ward 2 councillor sat in council chambers for 12 years.

An undated image of Patrick ‘Paddy’ Byrne. (Source: Byrne family)

Lakeshore Mayor Tracey Bailey took to social media following the news on Thursday, saying, “We are mourning as a community.”

"It was an honour to serve the residents of Lakeshore alongside Councillor Byrne, and he will be missed around the council table," the statement reads in part.

His son said he leaves behind a lasting legacy beyond the walls of the municipal building, “My dad was such a huge figure in our family and our community. He was on council for several years. He helped build the development of soccer. He was Knights of Columbus; he did work in addictions, then retired. He was also with Saint Vincent de Paul. He did work with the church.”

An undated image of Patrick ‘Paddy’ Byrne. (Source: Byrne family)

Paddy Byrne touched a lot of lives. As such, his son said the family has received a lot of support.

He recalls a moment of solace in the time of sadness, “I'm a big believer in symbolism. My aunt in Ireland sent me a message on Thursday morning, saying this is the 42nd anniversary of their dad, my dad's adopted dad's death. And in Ireland, they have a tradition where on the anniversary, they come back to help guide you home. So I truly think that my dad had a heart attack Sunday [and remained] on life support until Thursday, until his dad, 42 years later, could guide him home.”

A celebration of life for Paddy Byrne will be held in August.

An undated image of Patrick ‘Paddy’ Byrne. (Source: Byrne family)