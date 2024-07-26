Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries

Chatham-Kent police say a motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash.

On Thursday at 3:46 p.m., emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Pain Court Line and Town Line Road in Dover Township.

A motorcycle travelling westbound on Pain Court Line and a vehicle travelling southbound on Townline met at the intersection.

Police say the motorcyclist dropped the bike to avoid a collision. As a result, sustained extensive physical injury. He was transported to a Windsor Hospital in critical conditions.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Unit is currently investigating the collision. Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Const. Joel Rehill at joelr@chatham-kent.ca or call 519-355-1092.