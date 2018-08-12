

CTV Windsor





It's back to square one for Bike Windsor Essex.

The cycling advocacy group discovered they're without a home on the weekend.

The group was prepared to move into the Snack BBQ space on Chatham Street East after it was previously offered by the late business owner and city booster Mark Boscariol.

He had arranged for the group's bike kitchen to move into his restaurant before his passing on July 26. But Bike Windsor Essex Executive Director Lori Newton says that location is no longer an option.

"We just couldn't put it together in the short time frame that we had,” says Newton. “The family of course is devastated by their loss and trying to pick up the pieces. Try as we all did, all the pieces had to come together and they didn't."

The group has been looking for a new home since it was unexpectedly evicted from the Capitol Theatre on Pelissier Street.

The bike kitchen is now closed, and the group has put its equipment and bikes into a basement on Drouillard Road.

Newton is encouraged as her group has received a number of proposals for a new home and is in the process of checking out those spaces.

She adds inquires to Bike Windsor Essex can still be made through its Facebook page and planned events have not been cancelled.