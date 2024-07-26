WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Road reopened after train derailment in Puce

    Old Tecumseh Road was closed by OPP on July 26, 2024, due to a train derailment. (Source: OPP/X) Old Tecumseh Road was closed by OPP on July 26, 2024, due to a train derailment. (Source: OPP/X)
    Share

    Essex County OPP closed Old Tecumseh Road, near Puce Road, due to a train derailment on Friday.

    Officials say there was a mechanical issue with the connection between two railcars.

    Five railcars were left behind as a result of the malfunction.

    No injuries were reported.

    The road was reopened just after 6 p.m. and the railcars have been removed.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News