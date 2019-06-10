

Essex County OPP say a 17-year-old has been arrested after a youth claims he was assaulted and robbed after the Tecumseh fireworks.

Police are investigating an alleged robbery that took place on May 20 during the fireworks event on May 20.

A youth contacted police indicating he and friends were in attendance at the annual fireworks show when he was allegedly assaulted by another youth.

The victim told police that the suspect took his cellular phone from him and fled the area on foot.

A 17-year-old youth was arrested and released from custody and is scheduled to appear in a Windsor Youth Court, charged with robbery.

Police say the victim suffered only minor injuries.

In addition to this complaint, police are investigating a number of other incidents alleged to have occurred at this event.

As CTV News reported last month, a 15-year-old girl says she was assaulted by a group of girls on fireworks night.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.