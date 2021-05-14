Advertisement
Family escapes house fire without injuries
CTV Windsor Published Friday, May 14, 2021 12:23PM EDT Last Updated Friday, May 14, 2021 12:27PM EDT
House fire on Degge St. Chatham, May 14, 2021 (Courtesy: Chatham-Kent Fire)
CHATHAM, ONT. -- A Chatham-Kent homeowner, two children and two dogs are safe after their house at 33 Degge St. caught fire around 1 a.m. Friday.
Officials say firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze.
Damage estimate is $250,000.
Fire investigators are on scene to determine the cause.